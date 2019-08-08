Ronald D. Gallmeier, age 73, of Baldwin, passed away with his family at his side on Sunday, August 4, after a short stay in the hospital following an accident. Ronald was born in 1946 to parents James & Geraldine in Minnesota. Before finishing high school, Ronald enlisted in the U.S. Army & served at the rank of SP5 for four years. Ronald adopted many passions after his discharge from the Army. He took up motorcycling at an early age & put thousands of miles on his Harleys over the years. If he wasn’t traveling on the bike, Ronald was probably riding in his big rig trucking another load across the country. He was proud of the fact that he had the opportunity to visit 49 states out of 50 between driving the truck & riding the bike. Aside from traveling, Ronald had a deep love of fishing. He would’ve been the first to admit he wasn’t a very good fisherman; but he loved it all the same & went every chance he could. Ronald was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, & anticipated their next season all summer long. Everyone who had the chance to meet Ronald knew instantly that he was a fun-loving & adventurous man. Nobody would ever think to call him “shy,” as he could, (& often would), talk to anybody with a set of ears. Ronald was always cracking jokes like they were going out of style, & was a classic “life of the party” kind of guy. He was a real jokester, but he was also a kind-hearted man who loved his friends & family to a fault. Spending time with his grandkids was always one of his favorite pastimes. Not only will he remain in the hearts of his family, but also in the memories of anyone who had the chance to share a ride, a joke, or a drink with “Good Time Ron.”
Ronald leaves behind two children, Roxanne (Dave) Lester of Fairbanks, AK & Chad (Laura) Gallmeier of Woodville; five grandchildren, Carl James, Zachary, & Sam Lester; & Jamison & Grayson Gallmeier; a sister, Sharolyn Fisher; two brothers, Bruce (JoAnn) & Roger Gallmeier; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends & extended relatives. He is reunited in death with his parents, James & Geraldine; his former spouse, Nancy; brother, Michael; & grandson, Jake.
A Memorial Gathering of Ron’s Friends & Family will take place from 1:00-4:00 PM, Saturday, August 10th, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, to be concluded with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Legion Post #240, 410 Maple St. Baldwin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.