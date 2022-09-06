Rolland Rieck age 78, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on Thursday September 1, 2022. He was born on February 21, 1944, to parents Arnold and Irene. He graduated from Ellsworth High School and attended the University of Wisconsin River Falls, where he earned a degree in social studies and history. He married Janet on June 11, 1966, and together they were blessed with three children. Rolland was a loved teacher at Baldwin-Woodville High School, where he taught for 34 years. He also enjoyed playing, coaching and watching sports. He was a baseball and softball player in his younger years. He coached baseball for 34 years, basketball for 20 years, and both golf and football for five years. He continued to announce football games into his retirement. Rolland was honored with the Blackhawk appreciation award for his dedication to both academics and athletics. He also loved cheering on his kids and his granddaughter in their sports games and matches. Beyond his teaching and involvement in athletics, Rolland was also very active in his community. He was a volunteer firefighter, served on the Village Board for a number of years, and was Village President for four years. After retiring from teaching, Rolland worked part time at the Liquor Haus until 2020.
He will remain in the hearts of his wife Janet; Children Brian (Rachel), Tricia, and Nathan; granddaughter Lauren; mother Irene; sisters Lynda and LuAnn, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Arnold, brother Rodney, and sister Laurie.
