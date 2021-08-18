Roger Nelson, age 92, formerly of Woodbury, passed away Aug. 11, 2021 at Norris Square Presbyterian Homes in Cottage Grove, Minnesota.
Roger was born on Aug. 4, 1929 in Woodville, Wisconsin to Ralph and Hilda (Pederson) Nelson. After graduation from Woodville High School, he served in the Army for two years and then later in the Air Force and Air Force Reserve. Upon finishing military service, he went to work 40 years for American Can Company in St. Paul and was the Financial Secretary for his Steel Workers Union. Roger was wed to the love of his life, Winnefred (Hop) in 1955, and they were then blessed with four children, Kristal, Daniel, Scott and Dennis.
Roger loved playing card and dice games, especially if he won. He particularly enjoyed cribbage, Yahtzee and snooker. Roger also enjoyed traveling. He was able to travel to Ontario to fish with his sons on several occasions and he also traveled to six continents with Winnie. Roger was known for his legendary garden that harvested amazing tomatoes and cucumbers. He was a member of the Woodville American Legion.
Roger will remain in the hearts of his wife of 66 years, Winnefred; daughter, Kristal (Bob) Treadway; sons, Daniel, Scott and Dennis (Ruth) Nelson; grandchildren, Krystel Krueger, Andrew, Rachel Treadway, Hannah, David Nelson; great-grandchild, Colton; sister, Judy (Bernie) Sturgul, in laws Beverly (Steve) O’Connell, Clarice Erickson, Jo Hop, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Bruce Hop and Marv Erickson.
A service for Roger will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home at 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin Wisconsin. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Woodville. Memorials are preferred to Lutheran Church of Peace, 47 Century Ave. S, Maplewood, MN 55119, Zion Lutheran Church, 221 Lockwood St, Woodville, WI 54028, Woodville American Legion, 206 S Main St., Woodville, WI 54028 or donors choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.