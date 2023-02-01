Robin Rae Hudson, age 67, of Baldwin, WI passed away on January 23, after years of fighting health complications. Born in Baldwin on January 29, 1955, Robin lived on the family farm with her parents Theresa and Edward Vandenberg until she was two years old. Her father passed away when she was 18 months old and her stepfather when she was young, leaving her maternal grandparents to help raise her.
In 1975, Robin married Ralph Hudson and they lived in the Twin Cities area where she enjoyed working with her church, the South Saint Paul Clown Club, and Clowns of America directing the touring of the bucket brigade. She also worked with Pet Haven Animal Adoption, serving on the board of directors, respite programs, and the Developmental Learning Center in Dakota County. From 1985 to 1994, the family lived in Texas where Robin enjoyed her work with Arbor Creek Outreach Center and the Hunt County Boys and Girls Club. On her return to Baldwin, she worked at Hardware Hank (later Ace Hardware), Catholic Charities, Christ Recovery Center, and many Union Gospel Mission programs.
Robin loved everyone and every dog she saw, and they loved her. She brought sunshine wherever she went. She will always be remembered for her bright smile and love for all human beings.
Robin is survived by her husband Ralph; daughters Heather Hudson and her partner Nathan Balzart, and Danni Vandenberg; bonus children Susan (Terry) Minder, Donna Christiansen, and Dianne (Michael) Hell; grandchildren Matthew Hudson, Alexys Jones, Krista Christiansen, Jared Christiansen, Bret Christiansen, Cody Minder, and James Hell; and great-granddaughter Rylee Schlafge and many nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Theresa, stepfather Newton Tilton, brother Dale Vandenberg, and sister Joyce Dejoy.
A memorial service for Robin will be held on Friday, February 3, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.