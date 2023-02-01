Robin Rae Hudson

Robin Rae Hudson, age 67, of Baldwin, WI passed away on January 23, after years of fighting health complications. Born in Baldwin on January 29, 1955, Robin lived on the family farm with her parents Theresa and Edward Vandenberg until she was two years old. Her father passed away when she was 18 months old and her stepfather when she was young, leaving her maternal grandparents to help raise her.

In 1975, Robin married Ralph Hudson and they lived in the Twin Cities area where she enjoyed working with her church, the South Saint Paul Clown Club, and Clowns of America directing the touring of the bucket brigade. She also worked with Pet Haven Animal Adoption, serving on the board of directors, respite programs, and the Developmental Learning Center in Dakota County. From 1985 to 1994, the family lived in Texas where Robin enjoyed her work with Arbor Creek Outreach Center and the Hunt County Boys and Girls Club. On her return to Baldwin, she worked at Hardware Hank (later Ace Hardware), Catholic Charities, Christ Recovery Center, and many Union Gospel Mission programs.

