Robert V. Erickson, age 91, passed away on June 22, 2020 at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin. Robert was born February 21, 1929 to parents Ed and Peggy Erickson in Duluth, Minnesota. He was raised in Wayzata, Minnesota and attended school there. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a carpenter and enjoyed building things. Robert was a lifetime member of the Twin Cities Carpenter Union. Robert was united in marriage to June Plahn, and the couple were blessed with three children, Daryl, Wanda, and Brenda. The family moved from Golden Valley, Minnesota to Glenwood City, Wisconsin in 1968 to a hobby farm. He enjoyed working the farm and had various farm animals. He also did a great job remodeling the old farm house. Robert and June’s marriage would later dissolve in 1982. Robert later moved back to Wayzata to be near and help his son Daryl. After Daryl’s passing, Robert moved to Kaukauna, Wisconsin to be closer to his longstanding special friend of 39 years, Ellie Bol. Robert was loved by everyone who met him and they loved his great sense of humor. He loved making people laugh. Robert also enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage, with family and friends. He recently moved back to Baldwin and into the assisted living center at the Baldwin Care Center to be near his daughters.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Wanda (Mitchell) Bengtson of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, & Brenda (Justin Halverson) Erickson of Williston, North Dakota; grandchildren, Jodi (Paul) Riehl of Williston, ND, Shannon Bengtson of Spring Valley, WI, Geoffrey (Cassandra) Bengtson of Elmwood, WI, & Daniel Bengtson of Elmwood, WI; as well as 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lois (Ole) Gjerald and Karen (Gary) Jackson; and extended family, & friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Peggy Erickson, his son, Daryl Erickson; brothers, Vern Erickson, Archie Erickson, George Erickson, Butch Erickson (Richard) and Lorraine (Enquist) Erickson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Summit Park Cemetery in Wayzata, Minnesota.
