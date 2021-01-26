Robert Louis Olson

His easy warmth and humor, gift for storytelling, and love of adventure are memories cherished forever in our hearts of Robert (Bob) Louis Olson, 78, who passed after a brief illness on January 2, 2021. Bob was fondly known for always being a little late, but he surprised us with the speed of his unexpected passing. We now mourn with a deep and aching sorrow the loss of our husband, father, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Bob was born on May 23, 1942 in Spooner, WI. His boyhood in the small rural town was filled with perhaps ordinary misadventures, but his retelling of these events took on new and epic dimensions of drama and humor that never failed to make us laugh. He graduated from Spooner High School in 1960 and attended University of Wisconsin, Superior, “majoring in cards,” he liked to say. In 1964 he married Ellen Durand whose large family loved Bob as one of their own for all their 56 years together. Daughter Anna Marie was born in 1964, and daughter Jennifer Evelyn followed in 1967.
Bob and Ellen settled in Minneapolis where he began a successful career in industrial heating and air conditioning from which he retired decades later. In 1987 he and Ellen moved to Mill Valley in the San Francisco Bay Area where they lived and worked for the next twenty-one years while exploring the length and breadth of California and its surrounding states. Both volunteered with the Golden Gate National Recreational Park Service as well as the El Dorado National Park Service in the Sierra. Together they traveled to Italy, France, England, Spain, Portugal, and Mexico and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise to Norway.
Game to try most anything, Bob made his first parachute jump at 76. He learned to sail the waters of Lake Superior and San Francisco Bay, backpacked with Ellen in the mountains of Wyoming, Washington, and the California Sierra where they summited Mt. Whitney. He hunted and fished in Canada, and especially enjoyed an annual fishing trip to Lake Nipigon in Ontario for the last fifteen years. In younger days, “Uncle Bob” spent countless hours driving the old blue boat and teaching a new generation to waterski at the family cabin on Birch Island Lake. For many years, the cabin was the central gathering place for family and friends, all warmly welcomed by Bob whose sense of fun and quick wit put him in the thick of the inevitable and, at times, wonderfully outrageous merriment.
After Bob retired from Airco Systems of Burlingame, CA in 2008, he and Ellen came “home” to Wisconsin to begin a new chapter in their lives in Woodville, complete with a large unfinished house, 40 acres, and a barn that became home to a several horses and a mule. Retirement gave him more time to read about his particular interest in American history and WWII. Replacing the old blue boat, Bob now enjoyed countless hours on his Kubota tractor while tending their property.
Bob was preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer Evelyn Olson-Bayoumi (Ahmad), and his parents Elias “Ole” and Emma Olson McCann. He is survived by his wife Ellen Durand Olson, his daughter Anna Marie Olson Webber (Jack), son-in law Ahmad Bayoumi, his brother Thomas, many cousins and the many nieces and nephews who loved “Uncle Bob” and have many fond and funny stories to share of their times with him.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be announced at a later time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.