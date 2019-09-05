Robert L. “Bob” Traynor, age 71 of Amery, formerly of Baldwin died peacefully Thursday, August 29th 2019 at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born on July 3, 1948 in Rock Elm Township in Pierce County. He was the son of Roy and Arlene (Bennett) Traynor. He was raised in Spring Valley before the family moved to Woodville where he would attend Baldwin Woodville High School. On September 17, 1966, Bob was united in marriage to Judy Detmar at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. This union would be blessed with two children. They would make Baldwin their home as Bob worked for the Baldwin Public Works department from 1966 to 1979. Following this, he owned and operated his own milk truck hauling business from 1979 to 1997. Bob knew many people before this job, but he made a lot of great friendships with these farmers during these years as well.
Bob was an outdoorsman who appreciated the simple things in life. He loved fishing, whether on a boat or on the ice. He also enjoyed hunting with friends and family or taking an ATV ride. Bob’s biggest passion was simply being around others. He genuinely cared for everyone. He was so proud of his children and loved to spoil his grandchildren.
Bob will remain in the hearts of his best friend and wife Judy, son Jeff (Jill) Traynor of Balsam Lake , daughter Jodi (Marcel) Schwendimann of Minnetonka Beach,; grandchildren Cory, Ty (Sonja), Ben, Franklin, AliBea, Amelia, great granddaughter Evelyn; his mother Arlene Traynor; siblings Duane (Cindy) Traynor of Glenwood City, Rich (Janis) Traynor of Osceola, Nancy Traynor of Georgia, Susan Traynor of Georgia; as well as many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. His father Roy, and parents-in-law Chauncey and Lucille Detmar preceded him in death.
Memorial service for Bob will be 4pm, Friday September 6th at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1pm to 4pm prior to the service at the same church that same Friday afternoon. Private interment will be in the Baldwin Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family. Funeral services and cremation have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
