Robert G. Rademaker, age 72, by the grace of God, went home to the Lord on Thursday, November 21st, 2019. Bob was born to Leslie “Bud” & Shirley Rademaker in Baldwin, Wi on November 28th, 1946.
Bob grew up in the Baldwin-Woodville area. Growing up Bob played every sport possible. He graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School in 1965. After graduation and some continuing education, Bob joined the US Army. He served in Vietnam, and was later stationed in the Washington DC area. After being discharged in March of 1969, Bob moved back to the Baldwin-Woodville area where he farmed and worked until his retirement.
On a snowy day, December 6th 1969, Bob was united in marriage to Terry McCulloch at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville, Wi. Much to her surprise, this union would lead to a life of farming on the family farm north of Baldwin. Bob and Terry shared the joy of parenthood by adding three girls to this family. Bob’s most important job was being a dad.
Hard work was certainly Bob’s main hobby. However, he did allow himself a yearly summer vacation with the family. In later years this would mean a weeks vacation at a cabin, with a family that had now grown to fourteen of us. He secretly enjoyed every chaotic moment. He also enjoyed several amazing trips with friends. His highlight was a trip to Alaska in 2011.
Bob loved all types of sports. Brewers baseball, Badger and Packer football, Bucks basketball; you name it, Bob was a fan of it. Bob’s love of sports allowed him to coach girls and boys junior high basketball. He also coached 4-H softball for almost two decades. But during all his years, there was never a sports team he loved to watch & cheer on more than the teams his kids and grandkids were on. Bob always made sure that his daughters & eventually his grandkids knew that he was their number one fan; and that if they looked, they would always see him smiling at them from the stands. Grandpa/aka Pa, was always coaching from the sideline. This past August he even made the trip to Cooperstown NY to watch his grandson play a week of baseball at The Dream Park. It truly was a dream come true for this grandpa. When Bob wasn’t busy on the farm, at work, or cheering on his favorite teams, you could find him socializing at one of his many garage sales, or, (when it was open), at his pizza joint on Main Street, Rady’s Pizza. In later years he became the car wash guy. Working at the Badger Wash thru September of this year. He was known for helping sweet elderly ladies drive their cars in & out of the carwash. Bob’s compassion for his community, & his unwavering support for his family will be what we remember most about him.
Bob will remain in the hearts of his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Terry; his children, Jodi (Josh) Rademaker-Syrjamaki of Bloomington, MN, Jill (Rob) Rademaker-Barabe of Hudson, & Jessica (Trent) Yunker of Baldwin; his mother, Shirley; his grandchildren, Olivia & Isaac, Brennen & Owen, & Ella & Sadie; brothers-in-law, Jim (Billie) McCulloch, & Tom (Leona) McCulloch; & his aunts, Elizabeth Saugestad, & Evie Rademaker, his nieces & nephews, cousins, and we can not forget our many friends who have also made this journey with us.
He is reunited in eternal life with his father, Bud; his maternal grandparents, Paul Sr. & Hattie Saugestad; his paternal grandparents, Henry & Katie Rademaker; & his parents-in-law, Oren & MaryEllen McCulloch.
A Funeral Service for Bob was held at 5:00 PM, Tuesday, November 26th at First United Presbyterian Church, 1650 8th Ave. Baldwin, followed by full military honors. A Visitation preceded the service at church from 1:00-5:00 PM. Interment will take place at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI at a later date.
Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, 715-684-3434.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.