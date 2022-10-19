Robert Delmar Ellingboe, Age 61, of Wilson, WI, died on October 7 at Regions Hospital in St Paul, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Robert was born on April 23, 1961, to Delmar and Marlene (Watembach) Ellingboe in Houston, TX. He attended school in Spring Valley and graduated in 1979.
Following high school, Robert started to work as a welder for GEA in Hudson, WI. He became a lead supervisor and remained there for the last 43 years. While attending a high school party, he met Laurie from a rival school. She became the love of his life, and they would be united in marriage on July 12, 1980, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elmwood, WI. Their marriage would be blessed with two children, Ryan, and Chad.
Robert was a simple man; his love of motorcycles started when he was young as he learned to ride dirt bikes, and that love never left him. He would often travel on his motorcycle with Laurie, taking a trip to Sturgis, the Harley anniversary celebrations in Milwaukee, and a trip around Lake Superior. It would be hard to find Robert without wearing a black Harley Davison shirt and hanging out with his friends. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying deer hunting, camping, and vacations to his cabin up north. Robert was a family man and adored his grandchildren, spoiling them at every chance possible. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Robert is survived by his best friend and wife of 42 years, Laurie; children, Ryan (Emily) Ellingboe and Chad (Felipe Rojas) Ellingboe; Granddaughters, Madeline & Addison; Mother, Marlene, and his brothers and sisters along with several other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Delmar, brother Dana Ellingboe, and mother-in-law Cleo Reitz.
A Celebration of Life was held Friday, October 14, at the Wilson American Legion. Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin. 715-684-3434, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
