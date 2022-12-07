Robert D. Gordon Dec 7, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert D. Gordon, age 78, of Baldwin, passed away on November 22. A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News NTCA announces new partnerships to ensure a strong broadband workforce USDA previews Crop and Revenue Loss Assistance for agricultural producers Lake Trout season for Lake Superior opens Dec. 1 The latest on road repairs DHS awarded $45 million to support Public Health Workforce Development UW-Stout watershed monitoring program renewed with nearly $90K state grant Nominations open for 2022 Business of the Year County panel approves resolution in support of the U.S. Constitution's 2nd Amendment Most Popular Woodville man gets probation in burglary case County panel approves resolution in support of the U.S. Constitution's 2nd Amendment B-W District exceeds expectations in latest report card St. Croix County will continue support of library hotspot program The Garms Family uplifts people with real music, stories, and God’s Word Upcoming Events Dec 8 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Dec 8, 2022 CST Dec 8 Comprehensive Plan Public Open House Thu, Dec 8, 2022 Dec 9 Retired Educators Meeting Fri, Dec 9, 2022 Dec 10 Santa Claus Sat, Dec 10, 2022 Dec 10 Santa Claus Sat, Dec 10, 2022 Dec 11 Christmas Concert Sun, Dec 11, 2022 Dec 13 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Dec 13, 2022 CST Stocks Market Data by TradingView
