Robert “Bob” Wayne Johnson, age 78, of Hammond, WI passed away peacefully
with his family by his side on December 2, 2021 in Spring Valley, WI. Bob was born on
June 8, 1943 in Menomonie, WI to Lillian and Donald Johnson. He earned his Bachelors of Technology degree at UW-Stout and spent much of his engineering career at 3M. OnJune 3, 1967 Bob was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sandra Lindow, a marriage that would be celebrated 50 years after their union with an Alaskan cruise, an experience that Bob described as the trip of a lifetime. Their long and prosperous marriage was blessed with two daughters, Jennifer and Tammy.
There was nothing that Bob loved more than his family. He had a kind and loving
soul. He was always there to tell a good joke, or be a shoulder to cry on. Bob was active
in his church and volunteered in various organizations including the ADRC. One of
Bob’s favorite things to do was go on fishing trips up to the Garmisch Resort on Lake
Namekagon with his friends, who call themselves “The Gang”. He loved golfing, and
especially enjoyed it when his grandson Brady would join him on the greens. Bob was
known for his landscaping skills and enjoyed working in his yard and various gardens, of
which held a quality representative of his creative and artistic mind.
Bob will forever live in the hearts of his daughters; Jennifer (Todd) Hartwig and
Tammy (Duane) Chapman; grandsons Braedon Harer and Hunter Chapman; brothers
Harlon (LuAnn) Johnson and James Johnson; nephews Cliff, Jason and Justin Johnson as well as many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra and his parents; Donald and Lillian.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday December, 11 2021 at Cross Lutheran
Church in Roberts, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice.
