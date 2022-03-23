Robert “Bob” P. Larson, age 91, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on March 20, 2022, at United Hospital with family by his side. Bob was born on June 28, 1930, in Hammond Township to parents Clarence and Alvera (Hanson) Larson. Bob attended Baldwin High School until he left to work alongside his dad hauling milk. In 1950 Bob was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Upon his return he married the love of his life Dorothy Shefland on September 25, 1954. Together they had four children.
Bob was a farmer through and through and loved working alongside his two brothers. He owned his own dairy farm just south of Baldwin until his retirement in 2001. Bob and his wife Dorothy were active church members and together served as custodians at Peace Lutheran Church from 2000 to 2016. He enjoyed playing cards, dancing to waltz’s, polka music and being with family. He loved being there for his grandchildren and great grandchildren and cheering them on in their sporting events.
He will remain in the hearts of his wife Dorothy; children Janelle Timm, Kandis (Glenn) Meyer, and Scott (Barb) Larson; grandchildren Dustin (Jenny) Timm, Shannon Klin, Shawn (Erin) Timm, Allison (Alex) Rykken, Amanda (Brian) Leitzke, and Jacob (Ashley) Larson; great grandchildren Macie and Kendra Timm, Kelson and Brayden Klin, Trey, Addison and Camden Timm, Lars and Anders Rykken, Lincoln, Faith, and Kamali Leitzke, and Jack Larson; sisters Evelyn Fordahl, Audrey (Jerry) Goosen, and Janet (Kevin) Johnson; special nephew Gerald Larson and many other loved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; infant son James Robert; siblings George Larson, Marion Peterson, Audley Larson, Donny Larson, and Son-In-Law Dennis (Denver) Timm.
A funeral service for Bob will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 25, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2084 County Rd N, Baldwin. There will be visitation Thursday, March 24 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at Peace Lutheran Church, as well as one-hour prior to the Service on Friday. His service will be lived streamed, and you can access the link to the stream through his obituary on the O’Connell Funeral Home website. Memorials are preferred to Peace Lutheran Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.