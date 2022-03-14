Robert “Bob” Joseph Roessler, age 69, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield, WI on March 8, 2022, due to multiple medical complications. He was born in River Falls, WI to Frank and Agnes Roessler on April 4, 1952. Bob faced many challenges throughout his life after contracting encephalitis when he was three years old. Bob spent some time in Northern Colony in Chippewas Falls, WI before moving to Noah’s ARK (Adult Residential Kare) in Greenwood, WI. Bob touched many people’s hearts with his mischievous grin and sparkling blue eyes. Bob loved to listen to polka music and in his younger days he never met a dessert he didn’t like!
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Agnes Roessler; sisters Barbara Jean Roessler, Joyce Bechel and Anita Grygiel; sister-in-law Nora Roessler and nephew Tim DeLoy. Bob is survived by his siblings Frank Roessler, Joan (Tom) Socha, Jan (Jon) Schneewind, John (Gayle) Roessler, Karen Roessler and Donna (Patrick) Hayes; brothers-in-law Jim Bechel & Leonard Grygiel; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Bob is also survived by our extended family, Sara Noah and the fantastic staff at Noah’s ARK who took such wonderful care of Bob for so many years.
A visitation will be hosted at O’Connell Funeral Home (520 S 11th St, Hudson, WI) on Sunday, March 13th 12pm-1:30pm with a Prayer service at 1:30pm and burial to follow at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in Hudson WI.
The Prayer service will be livestreamed – see funeral home website for details.
Services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
