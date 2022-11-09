Robert “Bob” D. Nelson, age 77, of Wilson, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Bob was born on January 2, 1945, in Baldwin, WI to Kenny and Alice (Johnson) Nelson, the oldest of four children. After graduating from St. Croix Central High School in 1963, he enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving from 1965-1969 until his honorable discharge. When he returned home, he married the girl next door, Donna Grinnell, on September 20, 1969. He also began his career at Vollrath (Kolpak) that same year. In 1973, they welcomed their first child, Mandy and then in 1975 Matt came along. In 1977, he was transferred to Pell City, AL to another Vollrath plant, and it was there that they welcomed their third child, Jeff, in 1981. As a family, they lived in Alabama until Bob was transferred back to Wisconsin in 1986, where they made their home in Wilson. Bob loved staying busy, so even after retiring, he continued to do various jobs, including owning his own pressure washing business. However, the job he cherished the most was working for Meals on Wheels.
In his free time, Bob had many hobbies. He loved wood working. He could make just about anything, from quilt racks to Woodrow the walking cribbage board to learning games. He was so inventive. Over the years he raised goats, cows and even took a shining to the barn cats. He even mastered the art of making maple syrup with friends and family.
He also loved collecting things, finding treasures wherever he went. He also took great pride in teaching his kids and grandkids how to cut wood to the perfect 22 inches and making raisin bread French toast for his family.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna; children: Mandy (Tim) Holmberg and their children Dan, Jess, Cody, and Alicia, Matt (Amy) Nelson and their children Brett and Morgan; and Jeff (Chauntel) Nelson and their children Allie and Owen. 3 siblings: Barb (Larry) Kohl, Sandy (Jon) Veenendaal, and Randy (Kathy) Nelson; sister-in-law, Lynn (Mick) Vanda; along with many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2084 County Rd. N, Baldwin, followed by a Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m and military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
