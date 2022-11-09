Robert “Bob” D. Nelson

Robert “Bob” D. Nelson, age 77, of Wilson, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

Bob was born on January 2, 1945, in Baldwin, WI to Kenny and Alice (Johnson) Nelson, the oldest of four children. After graduating from St. Croix Central High School in 1963, he enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving from 1965-1969 until his honorable discharge. When he returned home, he married the girl next door, Donna Grinnell, on September 20, 1969. He also began his career at Vollrath (Kolpak) that same year. In 1973, they welcomed their first child, Mandy and then in 1975 Matt came along.  In 1977, he was transferred to Pell City, AL to another Vollrath plant, and it was there that they welcomed their third child, Jeff, in 1981. As a family, they lived in Alabama until Bob was transferred back to Wisconsin in 1986, where they made their home in Wilson. Bob loved staying busy, so even after retiring, he continued to do various jobs, including owning his own pressure washing business. However, the job he cherished the most was working for Meals on Wheels. 

