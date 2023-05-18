Richard Wayne Ferg

Richard Wayne Ferg, age 68 of Hudson, WI, passed away May 15, 2023 at his home.

Richard was born on November 24,1954 to Martin and Alda (Zillmer) Ferg in Baldwin, WI. Richard was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Woodville, WI. He grew up in Roberts, WI and graduated from St. Croix Central with the class of 1973. Richard served with the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1988. 

