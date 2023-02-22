Richard “Rich” Lawrence Grose

Richard “Rich” Lawrence Grose, age 72, of Menomonie, passed away Wednesday February 15.

Rich was born on August 28, 1950, to Lawrence and Ruth (Van Horik) Grose in Faribault, MN. He attended several elementary schools in the Twin Cities area and Duluth due to his father’s position with the IRS. He graduated from Cretin High School in St. Paul in 1968. After high school, he earned a BA degree in 1972, and his Master of Business Administration degree in 1977, both from the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.