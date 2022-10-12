Richard O’Connell

On Sept. 10, 2022, at age 78, Richard O’Connell passed away peacefully with his family at his side.

Born in 1943 to Ralph and Grace O’Connell, he grew up on the family farm in Hammond, milking cows, bailing hay, and driving the tractors. Richard met his future wife in the fourth grade, and they graduated from Baldwin High School together in 1961. Richard served in the US Army stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. He married his high school sweetheart in October of 1964 at Saint Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond and then moved to St. Paul. In the summer of 1967, they moved to White Bear Lake with their firstborn son, Todd, who was later joined by their son Troy and their daughter Tami. In 1985, they moved to Wilmington, NC, where they have resided since.

