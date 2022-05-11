Richard Herbert Lerch, age 76, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2022 with his beloved partner Kathy Peterson by his side. Richard was born to Herbert and Arletta Lerch on February 27, 1946 in Wausau, Wisconsin. A celebration of Richard’s life will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, Wisconsin. The service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation two hours prior.
