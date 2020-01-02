Richard Henry Boumeester

Richard Henry Boumeester, age 85 of Panama City, FL, formerly of Baldwin, WI, passed away November 28, 2019. Richard was born on November 27, 1934 in Baldwin, to Russell and Ada (Fern) Boumeester. He graduated from Baldwin High School & was confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Baldwin Lutheran Church. Richard was united in married to Marlys Hastings in September of 1968, but their marriage would later end in divorce. He worked for many years as an over the road truck driver. Richard is survived by his siblings, Glenn (Alice) Boumeester, Barbara Boumeester, and Jean (Dale) Briese; and several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Virginia Boumeester, and Mary Phipps; and special friend, Hilde Crane. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Richard’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9th at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin with Pastor Keith Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Baldwin Cemetery.

