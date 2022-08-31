Richard “Dick” Campbell

Richard “Dick” Campbell, age 88, died on August 23, 2022, at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood, WI surrounded by family.

Born on December 22, 1933, in Youngstown, OH to William and Eleanor (Cruikshank) Campbell. He graduated from South High School in 1952 and attended Ohio University, where he earned a varsity letter with his participation on the baseball team. He honorably served in the US Army from 1954 – 1956 and was stationed in Korea. Following his discharge, he married Ardith (Ardie) Marie Ott on Nov. 28, 1957, and continued his education at Youngstown State University. On November 3, 1958, he took a full-time position with the GF (General Fireproofing) Company in Youngstown, OH.  His career with the company then took him to Ellicottville, NY and ultimately to Crenlo in Rochester, MN.  He worked in manufacturing engineering and cost accounting. 

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.