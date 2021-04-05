Richard Dale Zimmerman, age 86, passed peacefully from this earth on Sunday, March 7th.
Originally from Baldwin, Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Alma, his brother Eugene, his beloved wife Zoa, and many others.
Richard was a wise, kind, warm and gentle man. He was also blessed with a wicked sense of humor.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, including his children Mark (Julie), Kay (Ian), Leslie and Michael.
His grandchildren Mariah, Alexander, Jarod and Miranda.
Many nieces, nephews, friends and others too numerous to mention.
A celebration of Richards life will be held at a future date when all can attend.
Rest in peace Dad, we love you always.
