Richard D. Walton, age 91, of Baldwin, WI passed away March 12 at the Baldwin Care Center.
Rich was born on February 29, 1932, in St. Paul, to parents Richard and Frances Walton. He attended school in St. Paul, served in the United States Army and was united in marriage to Marlene Walton on September 29, 1956. Their marriage was blessed with four children, Barb, Rick, Diane, and Nick.
He and his family lived in St. Paul until 1966 and at that time purchased a farm in Baldwin. As the years went by, the farm operation grew and was his pride and joy even in challenging times. Eventually he partnered with his son Rick and, most recently, with his grandson Justen to expand the business. He and Marlene enjoyed flying together in their Cessna aircraft and loved spending winters at their Apache Junction, AZ property and had friends from all over the country. Rich built a home in Brainerd, MN and when Marlene passed away in March 2003, he and Barb Kast were married in October 2005. Having a new, extended family was very special to him.
He is survived by children Barbara (Mark Morehouse) Walton of Diamond Bluff, WI; Diane (Dan) Doll of West Bend, WI, grandsons Scott Doll of West Bend, WI, Andy (Becky) Doll and great-grandson Brayden of Hartford, WI and grandson Eric (Emily Wolf) of Tomah, WI; Nick (Tammy Allen) Walton of Balsam Lake, WI, grandson Zack (Katie Mattocks) and great-grandchildren Zander and Karmyn of Balsam Lake, WI; plus grandchildren Justen (Ashley) Walton and great-grandchildren Kasen and Oaklyn of Baldwin, WI, Jessica (Phil) Kasinskas, great-grandchildren Remy and Ivan of Spring Valley, WI, and Christopher Walton of Whitewater, WI; sister-in-law Marilynne Walton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, Mort Walton (brother), Marlene Walton (wife), Barb Kast (wife), Rick and Pam Walton (son and daughter-in-law), and Tom Doll (grandson).
The funeral was held on Friday, March 17 at St. Bridget’s Church in River Falls and burial at St. Bridget’s Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Baldwin Care Center and Adoray Hospice. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or to the American Heart Association.
