Richard Allen Meyer, age 74, of Baldwin, Wisconsin, passed away on April 29, 2022 at the Baldwin Care Center. Richard was born on January 7, 1948 in Chebanse, IL, the youngest of eight children born to Arthur and Gladys (Cailteux) Meyer. He grew up on the family dairy farm in Chebanse, and graduated from Central High School. Richard earned a degree in social work from Luther College and took a job as a case worker in Kankakee, IL. Many will remember him working at the Chebanse Crop Service in Chebanse, IL in the early years as well as other well-rounded positions, like another one at the Cormorant Inn in Minnesota, to complete an amazing resume of “Jack of all Trades”. Richard was united in marriage to Kathy Peterson on January 29, 1983 in Baldwin, WI. The couple enjoyed a care-free lifestyle and traveled the country to anywhere the road may lead. Rich had a love for Minnesota Public Radio, the author Garrison Keillor and his cats. He was fond of cross country skiing, playing cards, and recalling memories of wrestling with his brother Merle and once had a cow named Jennie.
Richard was a renaissance man, and loved finance and investing. A farm accident slowed his pace of life, but not his mind, or his need to get the “next great idea”. He NEVER gave up.
Many across the country will miss those random phone calls from Richard at any hour of the day looking for an answer to a seemingly random question, or looking for a misplaced phone number to any number of friends, relatives or co-conspirators.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Gladys Meyer; brothers, Merle Meyer, and Gerald Meyer; and sisters, Wanda Meyer Wolfe, Idella Meyer Brooks, and Lois Meyer Teske. He is survived by his ex-wife, Kathy Peterson; former brother-in-law, Rich (Naomi) Peterson; lifelong special friend, Anne Weinlader Donovan; brothers, Vernon (Judy) Meyer and Kenneth (Elaine) Meyer; and many nieces and nephews that will miss his whimsical and fun lifestyle.
A memorial service to celebrate Richard’s life will be 11AM, Saturday May 21st at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, Illinois. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Zion Lutheran. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse, IL. A memorial gathering will also be on Thursday, May 19th from 5 to 7pm at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family.
