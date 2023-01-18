Richard Albert Roos, 76 years old, passed away peacefully on January 13 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, WI.
Richard was born in Amery to Robert and Ila Mae (Johnson) Roos on May 20, 1946. He lived most of his life in the Amery area on the family farm. He lived and worked in the Twin Cities for some time before living in Baldwin from 1972-1985 and running a farm with his then wife, Sharon, and brother, Merlin.
Richard attended the High Bridge school through eighth grade and ultimately graduated from Amery High School in 1964. Even though he was a machinist for 25 years, his heart was in the farming he did. Richard was one to share a story and making us all laugh with his teasing. With all the people he ever met, it was as if he never met a stranger. Richard was committed to family and demonstrating values in the community.
Richard made two trips to Sweden with his children in 2014 and in 2017 and enjoyed learning more about family history, spending time with family, and taking in the scenery.
Richard is preceded in death by his mother and father, his brothers Ronald and Merlin.
Richard is survived by his three children with his first wife, Sharon, including Yvonne (Drew) Anderson in New Richmond, Rich (Tammy) Roos on the family farm in Amery, and Rebecca (Scott) Fraser in South Lyon, MI. He felt blessed to have five grandchildren Joshua (Cassie) Roos, Stephanie (Grant) Ruhoff, Jessica (Brandon) Schaffer, Jarica (Jacob) Heiser, and Nick (Mackenzie) Belland. Richard also had eight great grandchildren including Evan, Levi, Abigail, Dylan, Everett, Colton, Connor, and Heinrich who he loved dearly.
A celebration of Richard’s life will include a funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Deronda Lutheran Church in Amery on Wednesday, January 18. A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at a later date at the Deronda Cemetery.
To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com Arrangements were made with the Williamson- White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
