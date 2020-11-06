Rhiannon Bauer Anderson, 39, from Spring Valley, Wisconsin passed away October 26th, 2020 at home with her loving family surrounding her after her tremendous battle with cancer.
Born at the Baldwin Hospital, she was raised on her family’s farm outside Spring Valley in the country near El Paso, WI. There, she grew up with her two sisters and developed a love to ride horse. The family spent many weekends going on horse rides together that bonded them together and remained a way of life. Rhiannon went through school becoming well-loved and popular with her peers. She made many friendships that continue to this day. She graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1999, were she was an all-star basketball player through her high school career. She loved the sport and played on many leagues and in numerous tournaments over her years. She was recruited after high school to St. Mary’s University in Winona, MN. She realized that wasn’t her destiny and moved home shortly after. She married in 2009 and lived in Arkansaw WI, where she gave life to her beautiful 2 daughters. They were her world and what she fought so hard for everyday and why she never once complained of the enduring treatments she took to fight her battle. She eventually divorced in 2018 and moved to Durand, WI where she lived until March of 2020, when she returned back to Spring Valley to be closer to family.
She worked at Phillps-Medisize in Menomonie for the last 10 years, a job she absolutely loved and always bragged about wanting to go back to work to, even on a Monday morning after a rough weekend. There, she made many co-workers days by her infectious humor and began some incredible lifelong friendships.
Rhiannon had a love for life, and lived it to the fullest. She hardly ever had a down moment, she was planning trips that she loved to take, going to concerts, hanging out at a friend’s cabin, taking a trip up north, riding horse with her family, taking her girls to a movie, or hanging out with friends with a cold one. She was truly an exceptional women, she was fearless and incredibly passionate. Rhiannon had the biggest heart and was always taking care of people and wasn’t scared of anyone. She was a spark that people were drawn to, her smile was memorizing, and her humor was incredibly contagious.
She was loved by so many, proof by the amount of friendships that one could only imagine. It was hard to go into a nearby town and people not know Rhiannon. She touched so may lives and will be profoundly missed. Growing up and through her life, she looked up to her parents the most, and never went long without talking or being near them. Her bond with her two sisters was quite amazing, they spent countless hours being together which always brought tears of laughter and some mischief. Her daughters were the focus of her life, she loved them unconditionally. She was excited to enjoy their new pool in the summers. One of their favorite past times would be to cuddle up and watch movies with popcorn and malts. Leaving them was by far the hardest part for Rhiannon to leave this earth. Family was important to Rhiannon, she enjoyed her time with them and you can bet a few games of euchre and bottle of coors light would usually be a part of it.
She is survived by her loving parents, Brad & Wendy Anderson, daughters Gracie, 14, Rhylin, 9 and step-daughter Madison. Sisters; Sarah (Corey) Kiefer, Alex (Dustin) DeGross, nieces and nephews Quinnlin Anderson, Clay and Abel DeGross. Many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and great friends.
We forever love you Rhiannon….
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley handled arrangements.
