Reid Cornell Berger

Reid Cornell Berger, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Reid was born on August 20, 1950, in St. Paul, MN to Emmert and Evelyn Berger.  He attended White Bear Lake High School where he excelled in academics and athletics, having a special love for football.  After graduating high school in 1968, he went on to play football at the University of North Dakota.  He attended St. Mary’s College in Minneapolis and the University of Chicago to become a Registered Respiratory Therapist.  He worked at St. Paul Ramsey Hospital as an RT where he met his future wife, Bonnie Hennen.  He went on to attend St. Cloud State where he earned a degree in Health Care Science leading to his career as a physician assistant.

