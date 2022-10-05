Reid Cornell Berger, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Reid was born on August 20, 1950, in St. Paul, MN to Emmert and Evelyn Berger. He attended White Bear Lake High School where he excelled in academics and athletics, having a special love for football. After graduating high school in 1968, he went on to play football at the University of North Dakota. He attended St. Mary’s College in Minneapolis and the University of Chicago to become a Registered Respiratory Therapist. He worked at St. Paul Ramsey Hospital as an RT where he met his future wife, Bonnie Hennen. He went on to attend St. Cloud State where he earned a degree in Health Care Science leading to his career as a physician assistant.
Reid married the love of his life, Bonnie, on September 7, 1974, in Morris, MN. In their years together, they were blessed with two daughters, Abbey and Shanna, and 8 grandchildren. This year, they were fortunate to celebrate 48 wonderful years together. Reid’s family was his pride and joy, especially his grandchildren. They had a special love for their grampy, and he loved each of them beyond measure. Over the years, many incredible memories were made on family vacations, including camping trips out west and trips to Florida. He also loved the simple pleasure of entertaining his family and friends on the lake in Hayward – always with the smoker fired up and a vodka in hand. He was passionate about the outdoors, particularly pheasant hunting in South Dakota, fly fishing on the Brule River, deer hunting at the Brule cabin, and playing a round of golf whenever possible.
Early in their marriage, Reid and Bonnie moved to Baldwin. He began his 47-year career serving the community at the Baldwin Clinic, what is now Western Wisconsin Health. His dedication to caring for others was one of his many passions. He loved his patients and colleagues as much as they loved him. They have described him as genuine, compassionate, dedicated, kind-hearted, brilliant, and a true leader. In addition to his career in healthcare, Reid joined Baldwin Fire Department in 1978 and became Fire Chief by 1982. He had a larger vision for emergency services in western Wisconsin and was the driving force behind combining three area fire departments, creating United Fire and Rescue. He was appointed district chief in 1994, a title he continued to hold at the time of his passing. In 2017, the Lifetime Achievement Award for the State of Wisconsin was presented to Reid for his dedication to fire services. In addition, he significantly contributed to the development of the Baldwin Ambulance Service, paving the way for the first responder program. Sharing his medical knowledge and expertise as a firefighter, as well as mentoring others was something he took great pride in.
Reid had a larger-than-life personality with a great sense of humor. His presence was known through his loud voice and unmistakable laugh, and he had the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. He genuinely wore his heart on his sleeve and dedicated his life to his family and members of the surrounding communities. The number of lives he touched is immeasurable. Everyone who knew Reid loved him, and he will be missed by all.
Survivors include his loving wife Bonnie Berger, Baldwin, his children Abbey (Weston) Arndt, Baldwin and Shanna (Zachary) Paul, Edgar, 7 grandchildren, Kingston, Kinsley, and Kennasyn Arndt and Cassius, Elliana, Evienne, and Crosby Paul, his brother Gregg Berger, Superior, sister Christie (Dave) Hickle, Saint Michael, MN, his cousin Michael Berg (Superior) and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Clayton Paul.
Visitation for Reid will be held from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2084 County Road N, Baldwin 54002. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church, a private family visitation will take place an hour prior to the service. A private interment will be at Woodside Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of Baldwin, 1010 Newton Ave, Baldwin. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-684-3434
