Raymond J. Guski

Raymond John Guski, age 80, of Hammond, passed away in Ridgeland on July 30, 2022.
He was born on December 6, 1941 in Washburn, WI to parents Louis and Ruth (Hanson) Guski. Ray was raised in Washburn and graduated from Washburn High School with the Class of 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Bachand on September 8, 1962, and they settled outside of Roberts where Ray worked as a farm hand. A few years later they moved to Hammond Township. In 1966 they purchased a hobby farm where he resided for 56 years. Four children were born to this union; Suzanne Kay in 1963, Randall Raymond in 1966, Timothy Jay in 1968 and Sharrin Fay in 1973.
The family enjoyed their time on the farm milking cows for many years then switching over to sheep and swine and eventually adding goats. He was a 4-H Leader with the True Blue 4-H club leading his children, grandchildren and others with their sheep and goat projects. His grandchildren have fond memories of Grandpa hanging out in the barnyard with his goats. When Ray let his sheep out to graze in the front yard, he could be seen riding his bike along the road and driveway or just standing roadside to ensure that the animals stayed in the yard. Directions to the Guski home often included “the place with all the sheep.” Ray’s work career included time at Nor-Lake in Hudson, time as an Artificial Inseminator with Midwest Breeders working with farmers in the rural River Falls, area and as a Welder at Doboy Packaging in New Richmond, from which he retired after 29 years.
After retiring, he enjoyed taking care of his animals and sharing that love with his grandchildren and great grandchildren as well attending their school and sporting events. Many grandkids showed goats at county fairs with Ray hanging out in the barn keeping a careful eye on them. Ray’s later years became more difficult as he struggled with Parkinson’s Disease. He worried more about those who were caring for him than he did about his Parkinson’s. When sitting at home in his chair, he enjoyed watching the wild birds eat from feeders outside his living room window.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen; parents, Louis & Ruth Guski; in-laws, John & Patricia Bachand; brother, Howard Guski; brother & sister-in-law, John (Tom) & Shirley Bachand; granddaughter, Jillian Berge; nephew and Godson, Landon Young; nephew, Harland Thoen; niece Sandra (Bachand) Gobler.
Ray is survived and will be missed by his four children: Suzanne (Michael) Berge of Lakeville, MN, Randy (Tracy Hagen) Guski of River Falls, Tim (Angi) Guski of Ridgeland and Shari (Jeff) Turvaville of Bay City; 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Lorraine Young of Washburn; Luanne Carlos of Shoreview, MN; and Sandra (David) Lowe of Duluth, GA; sister in-law and brothers in-law, Shirley Thoen of Washburn; Stephen (Debra) Bachand of Washburn; Joseph (Jane) Bachand of Montrose, MN; and Dennis (Jacque) Bachand of Washburn along with several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Visitation for Raymond will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on August 8, 2022, at the St Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1265 Ridgeway St, Hammond with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes, 715-684-3434, www.oconnellfamilyfuneralhomes.com
