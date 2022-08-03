Raymond J. Guski

Raymond John Guski, age 80, of Hammond, passed away in Ridgeland on July 30, 2022.  

He was born on December 6, 1941 in Washburn, WI to parents Louis and Ruth (Hanson) Guski.  Ray was raised in Washburn and graduated from Washburn High School with the Class of 1959.  He married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Bachand on September 8, 1962, and they settled outside of Roberts where Ray worked as a farm hand.  A few years later they moved to Hammond Township.  In 1966 they purchased a hobby farm where he resided for 56 years.  Four children were born to this union; Suzanne Kay in 1963, Randall Raymond in 1966, Timothy Jay in 1968 and Sharrin Fay in 1973.  

