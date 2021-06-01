Randy Carey, age 60, of Spring Valley, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his home in Spring Valley.
Memorial Service will be on Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley with visitation one hour prior to the service at church.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.