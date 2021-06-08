Randy Carey, age 60, of Spring Valley, Wisconsin died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his home in Spring Valley.
Randy was born July 1, 1960 to LeRoy and Beverly (Spencer) Carey at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The family moved to Belle Plaine, Minnesota where Randy attended school. Randy was a hard worker and as a mature looking 12 year old was already beginning his work career.
After high school, Randy attended Chippewa Valley Technical College and received degrees in Mechanics and Welding. He has lived at Baldwin and Spring Valley and worked at the Cookie Factory in River Falls, the Ellsworth Co-op, and in the maintenance department at a gravel crushing business in New Richmond.
In spite of struggling with health issues his entire life, Randy was a hard worker and was willing to help anyone.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother Beverly Hager of Baldwin; brother Alan Carey of Baldwin; 2 sisters: Dawn (Kenny) Noll and Tamara (Keith Kuehl) Carey; nephew Andy (Kristen) Noll, other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley with visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
