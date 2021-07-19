Priscilla Mellen, age 92 of Brooklyn, New York passed away on July 11, 2021 at Park View Community Campus in Woodville, Wisconsin.
Priscilla was born on September 5, 1928, to parents John and Eunice (Barnes) Untiedt of Schenectady, New York. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady, New York. She then went on to work as a secretary. Priscilla was wed to Mitchell Gay in 1949 and was blessed with three wonderful sons, Glenn, Joe and Edwin. That marriage later dissolved, and Priscilla continued work as a secretary. Priscilla later met and married Richard P. Mellen and were united in marriage on May 5, 1972. They went on to devote their lives to the Lord by working for Wycliffe Bible Translators. Together the two traveled the world doing missionary work.
She was a hardworking mother and devoted to her husband and was willing to do anything for her family and friends. Priscilla was known for being an avid reader and writer, self-publishing two children’s books at the age of 70. She was also very creative and talented in arts, athletics, and music. She played both tennis and golf until she was 80 years old, painted pictures for family and played the piano for many years. Her sons can recall listening to her play beautiful pieces on the piano in the evening hours at their house.
Priscilla will remain in the hearts of her three sons, Glenn (Debbie) Gay, Joe Gay and Edwin Gay. Priscilla was also blessed with four wonderful grandsons, Iain (Angie) Gay, Mike (Ruth) Gay, Peter (Eunyoung Jung) Gay, and David (Yusimy) Gay, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
Priscilla is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Mellen. and sister Marie Webb.
A memorial service for Priscilla and Richard will be held at the Princetown Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3662 Giffords Church Rd, Duanesburg, NY 12056 on September 13th, with internment to follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, New York 12871.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home – Hudson, WI. (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.