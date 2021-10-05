Pirkko Johnson

Pirkko Liisa Johnson (Latva-Kisko), age 90, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2021, at Arroyo Gardens Assisted Living in Green Valley, AZ. Preceded in death by husband Howard (married September 5, 1964); parents Juho and Laimi Latva-Kisko; and many siblings. Survived by sons Chris (wife Tracy) of Corpus Christi, TX and Eric of Roseville, MN, grandchildren Rhianna, Wyatt, and Kate, and many family and friends. Pirkko worked at Park View Nursing Home in Woodville, WI for many years. Graveside service to be held at Lone Pine Cemetery in Woodville, WI on Friday October 8th at 11 am.
