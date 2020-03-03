Phyllis Jeanne (Anding) Chapin was born on January 11, 1932, in a house on Coulee Road, Hudson, Wisconsin, the second of five children born to Raymond and Edna (Holmson) Anding. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Phyllis was called to her eternal home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Baldwin Care Center in Baldwin, Wisconsin.
Phyllis’ childhood was spent on three dairy farms in the Hudson/River Falls area. She and brother, Fritz, helped deliver milk from house to house in Hudson for their dad’s Guernsey Dale Dairy. She attended two rural schools: Sunny Lawn of rural Hudson, Wisconsin, (where formerly stood the Red Brick School at which Phyllis’ mom taught from 1924-1927) and Glover Station, Hwy 35 N., River Falls, Wisconsin. She graduated from the River Falls High School in May of 1949. She then worked for H&K Super Valu in Hudson as a clerk/shelf stocker until September 1950. Phyllis married Paul R. Chapin on September 16, 1950, and they made their home at several farms and country places within St. Croix and Pierce Counties, Wisconsin. Phyllis worked as a receptionist for an MD in River Falls for three months after she and Paul were married. She was a homemaker while her five children were growing up and attending school. In 1981, she became a deputy clerk/payroll clerk at the St. Croix County Courthouse in Hudson for 12½ years until she retired in 1994.
She loved music! She was in two choirs, band/orchestra, marching band and a dance band in High School. Her instruments of choice were the clarinet and saxophone. She had directed the Peace Singers and the Missionaires – groups of young people at Peace Lutheran (Baldwin) and Trinity Lutheran (Hammond) churches. She sang in the choir, was a Sunday School teacher, Council member, president of the Ladies’ group and for 25 years was an organist/pianist. After retiring from the County in 1994, she became involved in volunteer work and doing family genealogy.
She is survived by her son, Rocklon (Barbara) Chapin of Blaine, MN; daughter, Cynthia of Hudson, WI; daughter, Deborah (Mark) Willink of Baldwin, WI; son, Peter (Brenda) Chapin of Roberts, WI; son, Richard, of rural River Falls, WI; sisters: Carol Bouvin of Lexington, KY; Mary (Dick) Bennett of Hudson, WI; Kathy Stohl (Mike Mayer) of Hudson, WI. Six grandchildren: David (Susie) Willink; Jonathan (Mary) Willink; Jennica Driscoll (Josh Gerhardt); Brian Chapin; Eric (Ellie) Chapin; Laura Chapin; like a grandson, Matthew (Melissa) Bonte; and former daughter-in-law, Gloria (Dale) Bonte. Also,11 great grandchildren, and many other dear relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul, in 2017; brother, Fritz and his wife, Ruth; brothers-in-law, Ron Stohl and Jim Bouvin; and nephew, Ron Anding.
Funeral service for Phyllis Chapin will be 2pm, Sunday, March 8th at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Gethsemane Sunday afternoon. Casketbearers will be Phyllis’s grandchildren. Burial at a later date will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Wilson. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis would like memorials given to Wisconsin Right to Life or to Gethsemane’s Parking Lot Fund. Funeral and cremation services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
