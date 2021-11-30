It is with great sadness and joy that we share Philip Patrick Velaski was united with God in heaven early Sunday morning, November 28th, 2021. He passed away peacefully with his wife, Diane, of 55 years by his side.
Phil was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman. He was a loving husband and father, always putting his family first. He loved football and was his grandkids’ #1 fan. Phil’s grandkids describe their grandpa as a hero, determined, a wonderful role model, caring, funny, loving, and a great storyteller.
Phil was born on November 7, 1947, to Edmond and Dorothy (Thompson) Velaski in Bemidji, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Diane (Singer) on November 26, 1966.
Phil is survived by his wife, Diane, children Ann (Dale) Sebald, Melissa Hardman, Jessica (Richard) Bark, Matt (Amanda) Velaski, 12 grandchildren and one great grandson.
Our family appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 6 from 3:30-7:00 p.m. at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI, with a reception for friends and family to follow that is being planned.
O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI.
