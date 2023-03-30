Paxton Michael Rasmussen

Pax passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 24th, 2023, at Western Wisconsin Health with his wife, Dana, by his side.
Pax was born May 28, 1974, in Baldwin, Wisconsin, to Craig and Gloria (Jensen) Rasmussen. He was baptized at Cross Lutheran Church in Roberts. Pax was confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church and later attended Zion Lutheran with his family.
Pax attended Baldwin-Woodville Schools where he was active in sports. He participated in football, wrestling, and track and field. Pax graduated in 1992 as a class officer and greatly enjoyed helping organize class reunions. He took pride in the lifelong friendships his classmates created and sustained throughout their adult lives.
Pax received a football scholarship following high school from St. Olaf College. He later attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls as well as Lakewood Community College. Throughout his life, Pax worked for his family’s business, Fireworks City. Recently, he obtained his real estate license and joined a team at REMAX Results.
On March 20, 2009, Pax married Dana (Ducklow) Rasmussen in Mexico, and their family grew to include Pax’s two children, Autumn and Leo. Their family then expanded to six, with the births of their daughters, Addison and London.
Pax was a gatherer of people. Throughout his different careers, involvement on various hockey boards, and role as the rink manager for many years, he developed wonderful friendships. Neighbors would often talk about how Pax would have the garage open and wave people in for a visit.
Pax was a strong presence at any gathering or event. He gave the warmest bear hugs, could find a topic to discuss with any individual, and made all those around him feel valued. He loved to cook, grill, and host events with Dana.
Pax loved boating, hunting, and fishing and was quite a talented and successful sportsman. He taught these hobbies to his children, niece and nephew, cousins, neighbors, and friends and contributed to their many successes. Pax found some of his greatest peace and happiness in nature and spent Memorial Day weekend in his younger years at the Boundary Waters Canoe Area with “the boys.”
Above all else, Pax’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He loved his family with his whole heart and made sure they felt it. Although he had many hobbies, his family came first. Pax never missed his children’s athletic games, school or church programs, and could even be found coaching if there was a need. He knew the importance of these moments, and he wanted his children to know Dad was there.
Pax was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Scott Ducklow. He is remembered in the hearts of his wife of fourteen years, Dana; his children, Autumn, Leo, Addison, and London; his parents, Craig and Gloria Rasmussen; sister, Jen (Pete) Werdan; mother-in-law, Dianne Ducklow; and sister-in-law, Kelsey (Jeff) Brewer; his nephew and niece, Edgar and Emmy Brewer; and dearly loved family pets, Nova, Scout, Malibu, Lexi, and Crystal. He is also remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, countless friends, and neighbors.
Pallbearers are his dearest friends: Tim Aaby, Lance Albrightson, Dave Becker, Jerry Bramucker, Tim Brandenburg, Jason Connett, Chad Helgeson, Bart Kooiman, Jeff Lorentz, and Steve Peavey.
Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday March 30 and 10-11 AM Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, 221 Lockwood Street, Woodville, Wisconsin. Funeral Service 11 AM Friday March 31 at Zion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.