Paula J. DeWitt

Paula Jean DeWitt, 75, died early Monday, September 14, at home with Hospice and her family at her bedside, following a 22-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Paula Jean Klatt was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin on December 31, 1944 to Paul and Bernice (Alseth) Klatt. She grew up on the family farm in Dunn County’s Stanton Township. Attended school at Downing and Glenwood City graduating with the class of 1963. In her youth she was active in 4-H and worked at Glenhaven while in high school.
On July 20, 1963 she was united in marriage to Carlton DeWitt at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie. To this union three sons were born.
After marriage she was employed at the General Telephone Company in their office in Glenwood City. When she and her husband, Carlton, purchased the Glenwood City Tribune, she became the bookkeeper/receptionist, proofreader and worked at the newspaper office until illness prevented her from continuing. Later they purchased the Colfax Messenger.
Paula was active in community affairs, serving as president of the local Community Club, Glenhaven fundraising committee, Sunday school teacher and was the First Emergency Medical Technician of Glenwood City and served on the ambulance service for 44 years. Paula and her husband were very proud to serve as Rustic Lore Grand Marshalls in 2011. She bowled for a number of years with her bowling team (Misty Meadows) winning the local ladies league championship three years in a row. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed time at her lake home in Hayward, which gave her time to visit the local casino.
Paula is survived by her husband of 57 years, three sons, Shawn (Patricia Kosmosky) of Glenwood City, Alexander (Kris) of Portage, WI and Joel (Wendy Rasch) of Eau Claire. Six grandchildren. Krisha (Gonzalo) Reategui of Madison, Ross DeWitt of Stevens Point, Austin DeWitt of Glenwood City, Tyler DeWitt of Madison, Emma DeWitt of Little Rock, AR and Zack DeWitt of Glenwood City and one great granddaughter, Stella. Also surviving are two brothers, Allen Klatt (Paulette) of Titusville, FL, Donald (Missy) of Downing, Sister-in-law, Mary (Denny) Erpenbach of Elk Mound. Nieces and Nephews also survive her: Dr. Erin Burns, Jenny Mechtel, Jill Bradford, Tim Erpenbach, Corey Klatt and many cousins.
Her parents preceded her in deaths as did an infant brother, Kenneth.
Funeral Services will be held at the Glenwood City United Methodist Church on Friday, September 18 at 2 p.m. with Pastor J. Samuel Subramaniam PhD officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, September 17th from 3 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at the Glenwood City Cemetery following the service.
Memorials are requested to Glenhaven, Inc., Glenwood City Ambulance Service or the American Cancer Fund.
