Paul Alan DeBriyn, age 65, of Estero, FL and formerly Houlton, WI, was called to Heaven unexpectedly on February 15, 2021.
Paul was born on March 24, 1955 in Thief River Falls, MN to Lester and Gladys (Westman) DeBriyn. After graduating from high school in Thief River Falls, he attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with an agribusiness degree. While attending a fraternity and sorority party on campus, he met his future wife, Lori Anderson. The two married on November 18, 1978 in North St. Paul, MN and were blessed with four daughters: Kristi, Kelsey, Kayla, and Karolyne.
Paul was an accomplished businessman, proudly serving as CEO & President of AgStar Financial Services (now Compeer Financial Services) for over 26 years. He was a true leader and mentor to everyone he worked with. He had the honor of serving on a variety of boards and councils including: Minnesota AgriGrowth Council, Farmer Mac, St. Anne Pastoral Council, Farmhouse Fraternity, and Cornell University. He also was awarded the Siehl Prize for Excellence in Agriculture from the University of Minnesota for his extraordinary contributions to the agribusiness industry throughout his career. He frequently guest lectured at various university classes to advise and inspire students pursuing agribusiness careers.
In his free time, Paul enjoyed being outdoors, whether that was deer and pheasant hunting, fishing, or playing a round of golf. His love of the outdoors was found in his appreciation of Terry Redlin paintings and in his collection of antique duck decoys. Often, when he was “duck hunting,” he was out at the local thrift and antiques shops looking for more ducks to add to his collection. He was also fond of classic cars since his father worked in the auto industry, and he had a longtime dream of owning a red Corvette. He cherished the time he spent at the family’s home in Estero, FL, always taking time to appreciate the sunset each evening. He will be remembered for his devotion and love for his family, his sense of humor, and being “a man of threes.”
He is survived by his wife, Lori; daughters: Kristi (fiancé, Gennadiy), Kelsey (Justin), Kayla (Michael), and Karolyne; siblings, Gary (Randi) DeBriyn and Nancy Larsen; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald; and brother-in-law, Robert Larsen.
Private family services were held on February 20, 2021. Memorials are preferred to St. Anne Catholic Church in Somerset, WI.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.