Patricia Lynn Pinkston, age 78, of Cady township in Spring Valley, WI, passed away the afternoon of Monday, September 28, 2020 at home in the comfort & care of her family. Patty was born one of four children to parents Grant & Jody Strickland on June 24, 1942 in Mountain Home, Idaho; & was known by all who loved her as either Patty or Patsy. Soon after graduating from high school, Patty met a handsome man named Robert Pinkston, & they were married in September of 1961 in Idaho.
When Patty was young, she grew up in rural Idaho, so when the Pinkston family relocated to Wisconsin to farm in 1977, she was immediately right at home. Patty often referred to herself as the “Chief Cook & Bottle Washer of the JHP Ranch,” which was the name of the farm in Spring Valley where she & her family lived. Her cooking & baking skills were developed at a young age, & by the time she reached adulthood, her food & baked goods were beyond compare. Her cooking & desserts were the talk of every pot luck & bake sale she attended; & there were very seldom leftovers.
Patty loved animals, especially the birds. She would often watch the birds at the feeders she hung outside her windows; & had books on all the different types so she could look up their names. Patty took very special & gentle care of the cows on the farm. She had extensive notes of every cow’s behavior & demeanor so she could make sure they were as happy & healthy as could be. Patty would frequently take long walks around the farm, do some gardening & yard work; but no matter what she was up to, she was usually whistling away, just as her father used to do. She dearly loved her two daughters, Kelli & Karla, & later in life her true pride & joy was being a grandmother. Patty loved all children, but none could compare to her precious Alex & Maddie. Patty will be missed dearly, & her family looks forward to the day when they will be reunited with her once again. Until then, the love & laughter Patty shared will remain in the hearts of all who knew her in this life.
Patty is survived by her daughters, Kelli Gordon of Minneapolis, MN & Karla Pinkston of Spring Valley, WI; grandchildren, Alex & Maddie Gordon; brother, Dick Strickland; as well as many extended relatives, friends, neighbors, & her family at Living Waters Christian Fellowship in Ellsworth, WI. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Robert (Pink); parents, Grant & Jody; sister, Barbara Cristobal; & brother, Curt Strickland.
A Visitation for Patty was held from 1:00-2:00 P.M, Monday, October 5, 2020 at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI, 54002. To share your condolences with Patty’s family, please visit her obituary at www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com to leave a message on her tribute wall. Memorials & cards for the family may be sent to O’Connell Family Funeral Home: Care of Patricia Pinkston Family, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.