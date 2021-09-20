Patricia Ferber, age 80, of Baldwin, Wisconsin died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
Pat was born April 10, 1941, to Cyril and Jeanette (Babcock) DeLong at Elmwood, Wisconsin. She attended Elmwood Schools and graduated with the Class of 1958. Later that year, on October 11, 1958, Pat was married to Ronald Ferber at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Spring Valley. They were blessed with 4 children.
Pat lived all her life in the Spring Valley area. She worked a number of years as a C.N.A. at the Spring Valley Nursing Home and also worked at West Industries in Hudson.
Pat enjoyed playing cards and loved talking and visiting with people. She sewed and crocheted and especially cherished time up north at the cabin near Minong.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Ron; son Tony; daughter Rogjel; brother Larry DeLong; sister and her husband: Maxine and Kenneth Witt; sisters-in-law: Marlys Roger and Barbara O’Connel; and brother-in-law Lyle Ferber.
She is survived by her children: Mike (Terry) Ferber of Woodville; Carla (Brett) Anderson of Beldenville; and Kathy Ferber of Menomonie; son-in-law (Scott) Weber of Elmwood; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; in-laws: Shirley (Keith) Sands of Eau Galle; Ileen Stein of Texas; Billy (Judy) Ferber of Altoona and Allen (Lolita) Ferber of Barron; Delores (Ed) Ferber Jr of Hatchville; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation is Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 3-5 p.m. at Keehr Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 5 p.m. following the visitation at the funeral home.
Keehr Funeral Home (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) handled arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.