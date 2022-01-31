Patricia Arlene James, age 84 of Baldwin died January 22, 2022, at her residence while receiving care from Adoray Hospice. Patricia was born on January 19, 1938, in Black River Falls; the daughter of Oscar and Doris (Gardner) Garlid. She was raised in Baldwin graduating from school in 1956. She was married to Allen Jacobson to which children Karen, Steven, Cynthia and Allene were born. This union would later dissolve. She would later marry Thomas James who would precede her in death in 1999. Over the years, she worked as an underwriter for several insurance agencies; Quality Millwork with her husband Tom in Eden Prairie, MN, and lastly at Kmart.
Growing up, Patricia loved working on her father’s farm, playing in the band and the playing the organ. In later years, Patricia led a simple life. She enjoyed sewing quilts, knitting and made many prayer shawls, Afghan’s, mittens, and hats… In fact, the pantry is full. She also enjoyed word search games and watching television.
She is survived by her children: Steven (Laura) Jacobson; Cynthia (Rick) Goerish and Allene (Jon) Eggen; Grandchildren: Dan (Hilary) Eggen; Brad Eggen, Kelli (Jake) Pickerign; Amber Goerish, Travis (Jackie) Goerish; Andrew Jacobson; Katie (Kyle) Holford; Great Grandchildren: Jakob, Barrett, Addison, Stella Eggen. Dylan Ann, Kaylee, and Briley Eggen. Alayna and Maddi Pickerign. Elliot Goerish, Lucy, and Clara Goerish; Jaden, London, and Hope Holford; brother Bernard (Grace) Garlid in Michigan; and Niece Linda (Rick) Radermacher. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas James, Daughter Karen Jacobson, and nephew Kurt Garlid.
Private service will be held with burial in Eden Prairie Cemetery. Memorial and cremation services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
