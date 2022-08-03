Patricia Ann (Ziemek) Bornmann

Patricia Ann (Ziemek) Bornmann, 74, of Hammond, WI, passed away peacefully, in her sleep on July 25, 2022, at the Park View Care Center in Woodville.

Pat was born on November 22, 1947, to James ‘Erv’ and Catherine Emma ‘Katie’ (Galvin) Ziemek in Mauston, WI. She was the second oldest child and eldest daughter of “the baker’s dozen” as they were jokingly called growing up, and she had many stories she liked to talk about all her siblings, some of which would make them blush and deny that it happened. She attended school in Mauston and graduated in the class of 1966.

