Patricia Ann (Ziemek) Bornmann, 74, of Hammond, WI, passed away peacefully, in her sleep on July 25, 2022, at the Park View Care Center in Woodville.
Pat was born on November 22, 1947, to James ‘Erv’ and Catherine Emma ‘Katie’ (Galvin) Ziemek in Mauston, WI. She was the second oldest child and eldest daughter of “the baker’s dozen” as they were jokingly called growing up, and she had many stories she liked to talk about all her siblings, some of which would make them blush and deny that it happened. She attended school in Mauston and graduated in the class of 1966.
While in high school, she met Bob, he started to follow her around and carried her books, he became her high school sweetheart and had their first date at junior prom, she loved Bob. When Bob joined the service and left for overseas, she was able to convince him and the Navy to come home so they could be united in marriage, on March 2, 1968.
The couple were blessed with two wonderful children, Stacie, and Dana. She was a wonderful mother and loved her children greatly. Pat also like working at her job with GS Electric in Hudson for over 15 years, keeping many friendships over the years after it closed.
Pat committed her life to faith, either attending church in person, watching it on TV or listening to it on the radio. She loved camping with her family up in and around Hayward, along with family reunions in Mauston. She adored going for long country drives with her husband, sewing, crocheting, (she even dabbled with macrame while it was a popular fad), and Saturday night oldies.
Pat is survived by her devoted husband, Harold “Bob”; daughters, Stacie, and Dana with their spouses - the Todd’s; grandchildren: Chelsea, Justin, Brian, and Travis, four brothers and five sisters, and many in laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and many other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Erv and Catherine, sisters, Barb, and Sandy. She will be greatly missed and still loved by all who cared to know her and be part of her world, we will see you later, Mom, we love you.
A memorial service for Patricia will be held at 1pm on Saturday, August 6 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St, Baldwin. A visitation will be held after the service from 2-4pm.
