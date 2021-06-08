Pastor Clarence Amundson, age 95 of Baldwin, died peacefully June 1, 2021 at the Baldwin Care Center where he has resided the past few years. Pastor Clarence was born on August 17, 1925 in Dallas, Wisconsin; the son of Norman and Palma (Berg) Amundson. He graduated from Chetek High School in the class of 1943 and would further his education at DeVry University where he received knowledge in the trade of electrical repair. As a young man, he enlisted in the armed forces where he proudly served in the United States Army. He served during World War II and spent time on Iwo Jima prior to his honorable discharge. On June 7, 1947, he was united in marriage to his best friend and soulmate, Maxine Lake, at the Lutheran parsonage in Chisago City, Minnesota. Early in their marriage he worked as a lineman. He later owned and operated Amundson TV Repair and Service in Ridgeland where they lived. Clarence’s relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ continued to grow over the years and in 1972 he was asked to lead a home church. Later that year he was set in as Pastor of this new church, Zion New Testament Church in Ridgeland. In 1973 Pastor Clarence and his wife, Maxine, along several other couples formed One Way Ministries and purchased an old lodge on Lower Clam Lake. They had the vision and desire to create a bible camp. That vision became a reality and Birch Haven Bible Camp in Clam Lake, Wisconsin was founded! In 1979 Clarence was asked to lead a monthly Bible study at the home of Wally and Thelma Clapp in Hammond, Wisconsin. They soon outgrew the home and moved the study to the home of Jack and Joyce King in Baldwin. This bible study continued to grow into something very special for the community. In 1981 they held the first Sunday service of New Life in Christ Church of Baldwin. Clarence and Maxine relocated to Baldwin and he was set in as Pastor of the new church. For decades, he was adored as their pastor. He ministered at the church until his retirement in 2014. His influence continued to be felt outside of the church, especially with those surrounding him at the care center the last few years.
Outside of preaching and Bible studies, he loved to be surrounded by his family. Many great memories were created at the family cottage on the Red Cedar in Rice Lake. He also enjoyed gearing up and taking his Harley Davidson for a ride or working with his tools in his shop as he was a gifted carpenter. He was a devoted husband of 74 years, a loving dad to his three children, and a supportive grandpa to all of his grandchildren.
Pastor Clarence will forever live in the hearts of his wife Maxine; children Dana (Peggy) Amundson of Montreal, Wisconsin, Brian (Melora) Amundson of Goshen, Indiana, Julie (Kirk) Frey of Eau Claire; 12 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, one great great-grand child. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Palmer, brothers Floyd and Leo.
A funeral service for Pastor Amundson will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. This will be live streamed, click here to watch. Having the honor of presiding at his service will be Pastor Jeff King and Pastor David George. As she has done so many times, Connie North well celebrate with her music. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Ridgeland. Active Casketbearers will be grandsons Dane Amundson, Chris Amundson, Joshua Amundson, Tavis Amundson, Quinlan Amundson, and Benjamin Frey. For all of those that Pastor has ministered to, they would serve as his honorary Casketbearers. Memorials are preferred and will be used to continue his passion at Birch Haven Bible Camp. Funeral services have been in trusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.