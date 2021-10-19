Pastor Carrie R. Hamm was born to Fern and Ellen Brady on November 19th, 1955. Carrie served the Lord she loved with all her heart and was called home on October 11th, 2021, far too soon for all of us here.
She is survived by husband Burt, two children, Jennifer Taylor (and favorite-son-in law Dale) and Nathaniel Hamm (and favorite daughter-in law Katherine), two grandchildren, Gavin and Riley and many dearly loved family and friends.
Carrie was so full of life that it’s hard to believe she’s gone. She married Burt R. Hamm on October 26th, 1974, in Cadott, WI where they lived, worked, and raised their two children. She served as Youth Leader for Cadott United Methodist Church (UMC) where she made a difference in the lives of many young people. She earned degrees in Psychology and American Indian Studies from UWEC in 1999 and went on to pastor several churches in WI while earning her Master of Divinity.
She liked to walk barefoot in the grass, ride motorcycle, laugh with family and friends, travel to Arizona for winter, as well as cook, bake, sew, quilt, fish, sing, go on mission trips, cross-country ski, and garden. She had a gift for making those around her feel loved and as her son said so beautifully, “She gave more to society than she took.”
We love you our mom and wife and though the pain of our loss feels so intense right now, we know we will see you again.
Celebrations of Carrie’s life will be held at Hammond UMC in Hammond, WI on October 23rd from 2-4pm, at Cadott UMC in Cadott, WI on October 24th from 3-5pm, and at Chetek UMC in Chetek, WI on October 30th from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, any contributions given at the memorial services will be shared with her favorite missionary organization and local charities.
