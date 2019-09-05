Ovila M. (Ole) Stang, age 93, of Woodville died August 29, 2019 at Oak Gardens Place (assisted living) in Altoona, WI.
Ole was born May 5, 1926, the daughter of Olaf and Johanna (Hanson) Erickson at home in Woodville, WI. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith and a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Ole grew up north of Woodville on the farm with her parents and siblings. She attended Baldwin High school, graduating with the class of 1945. She worked at Martenson’s Café in Baldwin while in high school. She also worked as a telephone operator after high school.
On October 17, 1945, Ole married Virgil M. (Turp) Stang at Zion Lutheran Church. They farmed in Springfield Township until 1968. They continued to live on the farm until moving to Woodville in 1989.
Ole was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Women’s Ladies group at Zion. She was a champion of servitude. She loved playing cards, bowling and visiting with family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; infant son, Terry Joe Stang; son, Joe A. Stang, daughter, Cindy B. Krager; husband, Virgil (Turp) Stang; one sister, Elfrieda Erickson; two brothers, Leonard Erickson and Oliver Erickson; sisters-in-law, Sandra Erickson, Elizabeth Stang, Helen Ross, Dorothy Smith, Lucille DeWitt; brothers-in-law, Don Stang, Ron Smith, Harry Ross, Ross DeWitt; 2 great grandchildren, Adam Krager and Brock Stang.
Survivors include her son, Gary (Nancy) Stang of Eau Claire; son in law, Terry Krager; daughter in law, Linda Stang; nine grandchildren: Erika (Aaron) Roths (Eau Claire), Jordan (Joanna) Stang (Minneapolis), John (Mallory) Stang (Shawano), Wyatt (Nicole) Krager (Glenwood City), Hedy Krager (New Richmond), Ashley (Garret) Werner (Cottage Grove), Wylie Krager (Hammond), Wayburn (Ashleigh Tomesh) Stang (Rice Lake) and Philena Stang (Eau Claire); 12 great grandchildren Ethan Stang, Cattarina and Jantz Stang, Regan Stang, Carter and Makalah Krager, Kennedy and Norah Werner, Anna Stang, and Chloe Tomesh, Sophie, Emma and Vivian Stang. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Mary Jean Erickson of Hammond, Shirley Erickson of Woodville and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7 from 9:30 until 11:30 at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 at the church. Rev. Keith Anderson will officiate the service. Music will be provided by organist Judy Veenendaal with congregational singing. A graveside service will be held at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 7 in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Woodville prior to the visitation.
Memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church.
Keehr Funeral Home (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) is handling arrangements.
