Olga G. Stoffel

Olga G. Stoffel, age 95, of Woodville, WI, passed away on November 25, at Parkview Nursing Home in Woodville.

Olga was born on May 29, 1927, in Remsen, Iowa to Frank and Minnie (Strobeen) Staab. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Remsen and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Hammond, WI.

