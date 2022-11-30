Olga G. Stoffel, age 95, of Woodville, WI, passed away on November 25, at Parkview Nursing Home in Woodville.
Olga was born on May 29, 1927, in Remsen, Iowa to Frank and Minnie (Strobeen) Staab. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Remsen and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Hammond, WI.
On November 26, 1945, she was united in marriage to William “Bill” Stoffel in Remsen, a union that was blessed with six children: Carol, Virginia, Michael, Kathy, Patrick, and Jeff.
In her younger years, Olga enjoyed singing at numerous weddings and funerals. She was a saleswoman for Amway for many years. Later in life, she enjoyed being a CNA at local nursing homes, was a lifelong member of the Christian Mothers Society, and an avid cat lover. Her greatest passion though was her perennial gardens and was affectionately coined the “Woodville Flower Lady.”
She is survived by her children; Carol Holldorf, Virginia Anderson, Michael Stoffel (Bonnie Gunderson), Kathy (Joel) Afdahl, Patrick Stoffel, and Jeff (Richard Shapiro) Stoffel; grandchildren: Brian (Melissa) Holldorf, Chad (Dawn) Holldorf, Cory Holldorf, Joe (Robin) Anderson, Wendy (Brian) Olsem, Angela (Allen) Hardina, Heather Stoffel, Sarah (Bruce) Weiss, Jennifer (Charles) Minea, and Luke Eggen; 20 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Elaine Staab.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; sons-in-law, Lyle Holldorf and Robert Anderson; and siblings: Ralph (Rosemary) Staab, Richard Staab, Milo (Marian) Staab, and Thelma (John) Brown.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1265 Ridgeway St., Hammond with a visitation held one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment at the church cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.