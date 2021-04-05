Norma Wubbels Welty passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on February 21, 2021 in Ft. Myers, FL
Born July 31, 1925, to William and Virginia Bowden, Pottsville, Arkansas. In 1929, her family moved to Duke, Oklahoma, where Norma grew up amid persistent drought, dust storms, and The Great Depression. Norma was the oldest of seven children.
In 1944, Norma married Air Force Staff Sergeant Robert (Bob) Wubbels, a Baldwin native. Bob was stationed at Will Rogers Field in Oklahoma City. Norma was a riveter on the assembly line at the Oklahoma City Douglas Aircraft Plant, where she helped build aircraft for the WWII effort. Following the war, Norma and Bob moved to Baldwin.
In the early 1950s, Norma enjoyed a successful career as a professional model. At the age of forty, Norma enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where she completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English and Education. Norma taught English in Hudson for eight years until a position opened in Baldwin, where she continued her teaching career until she retired.
Preceding Norma in death were her parents, five siblings, husbands Robert Wubbels and Robert Welty. Survivors are her brother William Bowden, her two children, Ginger and Dan, her two grandchildren, Aaron VanBlaricom and Jared Anderson, four great-grandchildren, Iain, Eliza, Logan and Lexi, six adult Welty children, twelve adult Welty grandchildren, and two Welty great-grandchildren.
Norma will be laid to rest in the Baldwin Cemetery with her former husband Robert Wubbels.
