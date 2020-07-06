Norma Jean Carmicle, age 70, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on June 26, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was born on August 11, 1949 in St. Paul, Minnesota; the daughter of John and Dolores (Frazel) Lee. Norma was blessed with a son and a daughter, and enjoyed raising them and watching them grow. She was an avid garage saler, and liked to get out of the house by taking trips to the stores or just in the car. Norma was also fond of nature & being outdoors. Some of her favorite things to do were take hikes through the woods, go camping, fishing, and even hunting for gold in the rivers & streams. When spending time at home, Norma enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, and playing card games with family and friends, especially 500 Rummy. Norma’s free spirit and zest for life will be missed by her family and friends alike; and will remain in their hearts and memories forever.
Norma will remain in the hearts of her son, Clint Carmicle of Baldwin; son-in-law, Jeff Brunner of Woodville; granddaughter, Miranda Muller; many great-grandchildren; siblings, John Lee, Diana Hanson, Debra Rettner; niece and nephews, Jack O’Neill, Tanya Lee, Alan Delong, Eric Osiecki, and David Hanson; other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dolores and Virgil Maloy; daughter, Dawn Brunner; and brother-in-law, James Rettner.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Norma’s life, respecting social distancing and encouraging masks, was held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at American Legion Post 240, 410 Maple St., Baldwin, WI, 54002.
Cards for Norma’s family can be mailed to: O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Norma Carmicle Family, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI, 54002 to be forwarded on your behalf. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, 715-684-3434, baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com. The family deeply appreciates all thoughts and prayers extended to them during this time.
