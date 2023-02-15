Nita Schug, age 62, of Woodville, WI sadly passed away on January 23, 2023, surrounded by family.
Nita was born to Charles and Yvonne Kutzler on December 29, 1960, in St. Paul, MN. The family moved to Glenwood City when she was nine years old.
She married the love of her life, Bernie on July 20, 1979. They were blessed with two children, Josh, and Selena. Shortly thereafter, they made Woodville their home.
Bernie and Nita loved to spend time camping, swimming, and fishing with the kids and grandkids. Nita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Nita loved spending time with Bernie, children, grandchildren, and siblings. She was passionate about baking and cooking. She spent many hours baking for anyone and everyone for so many occasions, whether it be for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Easter, fundraisers, hunting parties, etc. She even spoiled their dog, Shyloh every year with her own birthday cake. Nita enjoyed reading and playing cards with family. She worked at Trient Technologies for the past several years. Nita will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Nita will remain in the hearts of her husband of 43 years, Bernie; children Josh (Amanda) Schug and Selena Schug; grandchildren Dakotah (Zoe Henke), Jayden, Elijah, Brooklyn, Brynlee, and Colton; Siblings Blaine Kutzler (Cherie Wilder), Laurilli (Aaron) Bazille, Deb (Jon) Young, Sheryl (Mike) Slama; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles, and Yvonne; brother Scott Kutzler; nephew Jason Bazille
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Woodville Legion from 2-6 p.m., February 25. Memorials to the family preferred in lieu of flowers.
