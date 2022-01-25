Nelson P. Vaughn, age 66, of Woodville, Wisconsin passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, January 16. Nelson was born on October 22, 1955, in Wellington, Kansas to Paul and Nova (Kelly) Vaughn. He grew up in Black Forest and Colorado Springs, Colorado, and graduated from Woodland Park High School. Nelson attended tech school where he studied surveying and geographic information system mapping. From a previous marriage, Nelson was blessed with two daughters, Heidi and Hannah. On February 11, 1996, Nelson was united in marriage to Rebecca “Becky” Curtis at the Living Word Chapel in Forest, Wisconsin. He was the best husband and friend, as well as a strong support for Becky’s children, caring for, guiding, and loving them as his own. He often referred to them as his “second chance family.” Nelson worked for almost 20 years at the Washington County Surveyor’s Office in Stillwater, Minnesota before transferring to the county’s IT department where he spent seven years as a database administrator, before retiring for health reasons on January 4, 2022.
Nelson was a self-taught, accomplished guitarist and sang with a deep, resonant voice. One of his greatest joys was leading worship, especially with Crossroads Worship Band at First Reformed Church for 20 years. He enjoyed playing guitar and entertaining around the campfire with an eclectic taste for variety of music. Nelson enjoyed “horse camping” and trail riding, most confidently on his mount of 17 years, BlackJack. He was an animal lover and likely spoiled each of his dogs with too many treats.
Along with his love of the Word, he learned how to really live by following the 12 Steps. Nelson was a friend of Bill W. for 29 years.
In 2017, Nelson was diagnosed with lung cancer. He and Becky were saddened to receive this news, and after the struggle with acceptance, decided to actively “live until we die.” His passing came sooner than anticipated, as his body became resistant to the targeted medication therapy.
The pair was blessed with almost 26 years of marriage, being nearly inseparable. They considered themselves a “package deal” in all aspects of daily life, committed to following Jesus and leading worship with Crossroads, horseback riding with friends in many different beautiful states, and traveling across the U.S. as well as adventuring in Mexico. So many plans were made to continue the dream in retirement. We still trust that God has another plan.
Nelson will remain in the hearts of his wife and best friend, Rebecca “Becky” Curtis; Becky’s children, Jason Curtis, Anna (Ben) Holsteen, and Virginia Curtis; grandchildren, Caitlyn Curtis; Esther and Jude Holsteen; and brother, Douglas (Pat) Vaughn; and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Nova Vaughn; and siblings, Dennis Vaughn and Nancy Vaughn.
A funeral service for Nelson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, at the First Reformed Church, 1120 11th Ave., Baldwin, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed through the church’s YouTube page. Interment will follow at the Baldwin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.