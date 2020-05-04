Nancy Lou Roach

Nancy Lou (Van Someren) Roach, 88, of Lewes, DE, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Nancy was born March 9, 1932 in Baldwin, WI to the late Joseph & Mabel Van Someren. She was the beloved wife of the late Melvin Everett (Doug) Roach.
Nancy, the sixth of twelve children, grew up on a farm in Baldwin, Wisconsin. Throughout her childhood she, along with her brothers and sisters, helped their parents on their dairy farm. One of her favorite activities in town was dancing the polka with whoever would join her on the dance floor.
She graduated from Baldwin High School in 1950. After high school, while visiting her sister in Washington, D.C., she met the love of her life, Melvin (Doug) Roach. Nancy and Doug were married on November 27, 1952 and made their home in the Washington, D.C. and College Park, MD area. Here they were blessed to raise three sons, Mark, Michael and Matthew.
In 1982, Nancy and Doug retired to Crisfield, MD. They spent their retirement years boating, fishing, crabbing and devoting time to their church. Their favorite days were spent cooking large family meals with crab cakes, fish filets and potato salad, or jumping on the boat and spending the day fishing and singing along with their favorite country songs until the sun set. Nancy loved going to yard sales and working in her yard and planting her favorite flowers so that the local hummingbirds would be sure to come and visit her at her house. A lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, she added the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Orioles to her list of team favorites when she moved to the East Coast.
Throughout her life, she would always keep her hometowns of Baldwin and Crisfield in her heart by continuing to receive the local newspapers and staying in touch with her family and friends.
Nancy was generous and caring to everyone that she met and would always greet a friend or acquaintance with a smile and want to know all about them and their family. She was always excited to have visitors and phone calls, and had an optimistic outlook on life. She showed us all that what you need most in life is the love of your family. Her greatest loves were her family, being a mother to her three children, and Mom-Mom to her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
Nancy will remain in the hearts of her children: Mark Allen (Allison) Roach of Lewes, DE, Michael Melvin (Tina) Roach of Pittsville, MD and Matthew Joseph (Susan) Roach of Westover, MD; grandchildren: Kristin Schwartzkopf, Greg (Kristen) Roach of Arlington, VA, Joshua Roach of East New Market, MD, Sarah (Sean) Groleau of Franklin, TN, Brock Roach of Nashville, TN, Cole (Cherith) Roach of Pocomoke, MD, and Mikayla Roach of Westover, MD; and greatgrandchildren: Landon and Jack Groleau of Franklin, TN and Kinslee Roach of Pocomoke, MD; sisters: Shirley (Ron) Stone of Baldwin, WI and Mary (Gene) Bonnes of New Richmond, WI and numerous nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug; parents: Joe and Mabel Van Someren; and siblings: Leslie, Lyle, Robert, Ruth (Bill) Te Grootenhuis, Ken, Pauline (Dale) Holle, Lloyd (Shirley), Joe Jr., and Ronnie.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the stained glass fund at Christ Fellowship Bible Church, 5910 Crisfield Highway, Marion, MD 21838.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.
