Nancy Jeanne Johnson, age 57 of Alma, WI passed away at the Baldwin Care Center, Baldwin on April 27. Nancy battled a valiant fight with cancer and is now home with her Savior and best friend, Jesus.
Nancy was born September 13, 1965 in Baldwin to Robert and Dolores (Klein) Johnson.
She graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School in 1984. Nancy then went on to attend the University of Wisconsin River Falls majoring in Art History. She was very passionate and active in the Alpha Gamma Sigma sorority. Nancy had a large network of close college friends that she had many adventures with. A stand out time in college was being an exchange student with some of her besties at a university in New Jersey.
During her River Falls days in the 80s she loved her job as an Activities Director at Well Haven Senior Living. She made many friends through that job that she still had kept in contact with. Nancy’s true passion was to create art with flowers. Having obtained a gardening bug from her mother; Nancy and her mom would go on many walks through the field behind the house she grew up in looking for wildflowers to make artful arrangements to fill a random mason jar. Nancy took a very large leap of faith in the late 1990s and moved to Alma to begin her forever job as an exponentially talented florist. She had a God ordained gift where she would constantly move her intuitive hands making floral magic. Her arrangements touched so many lives. She will be remembered as spreading joy, beauty, and for making wedding days picture perfect, porch pots unique, Valentine’s Day gifts that spoke from the heart. She loved the local schools and helped the Prom goers have the most ideal corsage and perfect tux for their big night.
Nancy loved and adored her Alma community and wanted to always invest in it. The community was truly an extension of her family and some of the kindest people on the planet. Nancy loved Jesus, reading, reading, and more reading. She loved football games on Sunday afternoons, but most of all she adored Pipa i.e. Sheltie dog child. She loved that pup beyond reason and had the purest love for all of her pets. She is survived by her sister Suzanne Wynveen/Steve from Baldwin. Niece Alexandria Dittman(Andrew) great nephew Rowan, great niece Maddilyn from Wilson. Niece Samantha Heilman(Bryan), great nieces Raegan and Maisyn of West Linn, Oregon and, niece Rebekah Hackley(Daniel) and great nephew Rylen of Clayton, North Carolina, her dear pup, Pipa, her kitty Rascal, and many, many dear friends. Nancy will be truly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and parents Robert and Dolores Johnson.
A visitation will be at Talbot Family Funeral Home in Alma 4-7 p.m., Wednesday May 3. The funeral service will also be at the funeral home 12 p.m., Thursday May 4 with visitation at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Tell Cemetery.www.talbotfuneralhomes.com
