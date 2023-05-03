Nancy Jeanne Johnson

Nancy Jeanne Johnson, age 57 of Alma, WI passed away at the Baldwin Care Center, Baldwin on April 27.   Nancy battled a valiant fight with cancer and is now home with her Savior and best friend, Jesus.  

Nancy was born September 13, 1965 in Baldwin to Robert and Dolores (Klein) Johnson.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.